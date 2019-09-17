Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.67 Million as Valuation Rose; Commerce Bank Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Has Decreased by $430,870

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 43,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 854,690 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97M, down from 897,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 31.41M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 8.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 39,097 shares. Auxier Asset holds 23,604 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 136,228 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 83,366 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 156,016 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested in 59,422 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Accredited Invsts invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nexus Management Inc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 11,933 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 18,845 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has 157,732 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors has 716,645 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Choate Investment holds 116,396 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 483,524 shares. Bp Public Lc reported 859,000 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,815 shares to 33,904 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,642 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,265 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 410,711 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.30 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0% or 52 shares. Northern Tru has 31.08M shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.35% or 434,554 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0.7% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36.54 million shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 207,166 shares. D L Carlson Gp accumulated 65,670 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 119,329 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 73,647 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 9.35M shares. Argent Trust owns 56,409 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Strategic Advsrs accumulated 31,870 shares or 0.85% of the stock.