Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; Polaris Inds (PII) Position Maintained by Camelot Portfolios Llc

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 18.51M shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 778,395 shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 15,623 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 10,555 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 39,397 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Consolidated Investment Gp reported 46,600 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & Co owns 18,166 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1.27 million shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,600 shares. 16,442 are held by Kcm Invest Ltd. Raymond James Ser Advisors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blb&B Llc invested in 0.18% or 76,957 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 377,483 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 3.56M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

