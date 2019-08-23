Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $499,980; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.19 Million as Share Value Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 7.53M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 183,997 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 32.93 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.29% or 3.94 million shares in its portfolio. Junto Mgmt LP reported 3.22% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited invested in 1.57% or 9.82 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 191,163 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 9,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,171 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Howland Management Limited Liability Company reported 34,458 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Community Bancorp Na invested in 45,175 shares. 207,000 were reported by American Fincl Grp Inc. Virginia-based Davenport Llc has invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hallmark Cap Management Inc accumulated 60,057 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 4,077 shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.69% or 291,269 shares.

