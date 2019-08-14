Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding By $1.90 Million; DNA BRANDS (DNAX) Sellers Increased By 564.58% Their Shorts

DNA BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:DNAX) had an increase of 564.58% in short interest. DNAX’s SI was 31,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 564.58% from 4,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0027 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 188,030 shares with $11.25M value, down from 220,170 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $29.25B valuation. The stock decreased 5.77% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 6.08 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E also bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9000 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, March 4 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 185,042 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited Com holds 5,166 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.12M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 257,798 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research owns 204,893 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Co holds 37,962 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,669 shares. Laffer Investments stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Co reported 600 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 18,667 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 241,336 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Svcs N A invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,500 shares.

