Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake as Share Value Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Raised Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 236,106 shares. Shell Asset Co reported 201,987 shares. Riverpark accumulated 0.24% or 12,064 shares. Jefferies Fincl Gru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 46,166 are held by Of Vermont. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 154,102 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 2,626 are held by Edge Wealth Ltd. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability holds 112,134 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,602 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 12,164 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking invested in 928,755 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrow Financial, New York-based fund reported 18,347 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability owns 31,222 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Twin reported 102,430 shares stake. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 24,487 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carmignac Gestion reported 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc owns 39,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Management LP stated it has 82,806 shares. Kepos LP reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 459,589 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 97,267 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 101,906 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 64,554 shares. Moneta Invest holds 23,592 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 111,048 shares.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.