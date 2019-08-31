Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Its Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Stake by $2.69 Million; Blackrock Has Decreased Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding by $8.92 Million; Share Price Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 70,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 128,480 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 330,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 9.75M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.68M, down from 10.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 542,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.26M shares to 40.03 million shares, valued at $3.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 189,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 42,490 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 17,475 shares. Whitebox Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Beacon Finance Grp has invested 0.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 81,277 shares. Element Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 8,019 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 29,097 shares. Hwg LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Strs Ohio holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 14,036 shares. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 104,086 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 14,352 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp accumulated 3,437 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 691,282 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 79,818 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 128,144 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 86,715 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd owns 2.1% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 126,425 shares. Franklin Res holds 2,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Paragon Ii Joint Venture invested in 0.52% or 5,000 shares. Chevy Chase Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 977 shares or 0% of the stock. 291,504 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 48,027 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 996,286 shares. 4,100 were accumulated by Ar Asset Management. Envestnet Asset Management reported 10,903 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company reported 185 shares.