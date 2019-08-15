Swift Run Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Shares Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $1.56 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 254,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 1.19 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 7.24 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Moody Natl Bank Division has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Of Vermont holds 0% or 2,892 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management And Research Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 106,403 shares. The California-based Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tru Advsrs reported 48,604 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Com reported 1.16 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Starr International has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 3.50M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Comm Bancorp has 75,780 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 1.72M shares. Motco accumulated 3,050 shares. New York-based Community Bancorp Na has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 1.76 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Recent Rally, Kinder Morgan Analyst Sees Outperformance Ahead – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 16,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 13,631 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Metropolitan Life New York holds 1,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 254,500 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1.56M shares. Macquarie Group has 133,695 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Pl Cap invested in 260,300 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Loews has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 26.57 million shares. 12.69 million are held by Invesco. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 569,844 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares to 3,155 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Thomas Hung to lead restaurant franchise group at First Tennessee Bank – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.