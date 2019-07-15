Swift Run Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by $1.94 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moves Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS THOSE 1Q DRIVERS MIGHT BE MORE DURABLE; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.35M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 76 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swedbank invested in 1.22 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,118 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 275,820 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 15 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability reported 15,571 shares stake. Group One Trading LP invested in 0% or 3,740 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Permanens Capital LP reported 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 21,910 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh reported 46,325 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Com stated it has 188,266 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 31 selling transactions for $28.94 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,944. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.48 million were sold by Benioff Marc. 5,000 shares valued at $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. 6,331 shares valued at $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. 362 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas.