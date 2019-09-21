Swift Run Capital Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Increased by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 3.63M shares traded or 113.51% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Planning Advsr Llc has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 47,225 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tctc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,771 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Waddell & Reed reported 0.78% stake. Security Natl Trust reported 246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 3.06 million shares. Ckw Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Eagle Llc stated it has 6.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwartz Counsel has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,700 shares. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,933 shares stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 154,861 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.98% or 110,679 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 0.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.45M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 7,110 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.02% or 445,484 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 166,479 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,900 shares. 197,264 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Com The. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 36,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 129,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc invested 0.29% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 1.36M shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.