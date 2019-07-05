Swift Run Capital Management Decreased Stake in Overstock.Com (OSTK) as Valuation Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Raised Its Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.38M market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 6.90 million shares traded or 151.22% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 22/05/2018 – Overstock.com unit in joint venture with BOX to launch security token exchange; 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – SAUM NOURSALEHI, FORMERLY PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO OF TZERO; 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. lverson as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Overstock.com Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A): Buy This Stock Now! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Stash These 2 Trusted Dividend Stocks in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Healthscope Toronto Stock Exchange:BBU.UN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medici Land Governance Makes Teton County, Wyoming the First County in the USA with Blockchain-Registered Land – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock.com Announces Upcoming Investor Event Nasdaq:OSTK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $486,962 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $90,985 was bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR.