Swift Run Capital Management Decreased Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) Stake By $2.69 Million; Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC) stake by 34.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 24,490 shares as Howard Hughes Corp/The (HHC)’s stock declined 3.39%. The Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 46,463 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 70,953 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp/The now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 140,333 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 106.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 124,242 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 240,876 shares with $6.29M value, up from 116,634 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 10,807 shares to 48,517 valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 77,733 shares and now owns 347,071 shares. Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, July 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. M Partners maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 766,097 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.9% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 25,280 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 25,446 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 141,950 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 179,242 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.02 million shares. U S Invsts Incorporated reported 8,190 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 11.06 million shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 24,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership has 240,876 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Quantitative Mgmt Llc reported 0.43% stake. Riggs Asset Managment reported 170,041 shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 39.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.