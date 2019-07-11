Swift Run Capital Management Cut Overstock.Com (OSTK) Position; Qs Investors Has Cut Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stake By $354,816

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) stake by 61.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK)’s stock declined 41.87%. The Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 13,660 shares with $227,000 value, down from 35,880 last quarter. Overstock.Com Inc now has $674.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 4.91 million shares traded or 49.15% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: As of May 12, tZero Raised $110.6M Pursuant to Simple Agreements for Future Equity; 15/03/2018 – Overstock reported a 13 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue to $456.3 million, and a 3 percent decrease in sales for full-year 2017 to $1.745 billion; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72

Qs Investors Llc decreased Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) stake by 68.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 4,224 shares as Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)’s stock rose 22.83%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 1,910 shares with $161,000 value, down from 6,134 last quarter. Calavo Growers Inc now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 76,893 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS

Qs Investors Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,165 shares to 144,925 valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xperi Corp stake by 159,750 shares and now owns 179,275 shares. Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 171,300 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.01% stake. Piedmont Advisors has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 3,932 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 243 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,120 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 34,537 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co accumulated 147,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Ltd Llc holds 201 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,590 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 2,775 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 9,700 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 2,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Grp reported 2,674 shares stake. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 15,730 shares in its portfolio. 50,775 were accumulated by Eagle Asset.

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Calavo (CVGW) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anson Funds Management Lp owns 4.27% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 371,059 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 1.58M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 9,433 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Oaktop Ii LP owns 0.09% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 24,662 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% or 35,930 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 49,070 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 11,739 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd reported 1.28 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,132 shares. 306,173 were reported by Grp Incorporated One Trading L P. Jump Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 12,100 shares.