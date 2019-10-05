Swift Run Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C); As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Price Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Raised Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 659.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 46,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 53,607 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 7,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 227,412 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

