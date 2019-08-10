Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding by $1.89 Million; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Market Valuation Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut by $4.69 Million Its Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 362,161 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B

