Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $1.89 Million; Capital Innovations Maintains Position in Bunge LTD (BG)

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 76,556 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Natl Trust reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 440,868 shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 453,060 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp accumulated 150,000 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 26,520 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robecosam Ag has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks accumulated 6,625 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8.80 million shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 18,267 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 130,412 are held by Amp Limited. At Retail Bank stated it has 10,926 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares.

