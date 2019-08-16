Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stake by $1.94 Million; Share Price Rose; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Valuation Declined, Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped Stake

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $293.11. About 523,470 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.97M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Patel Says Mnuchin to China Gives Markets Relief (Video); 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 24,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,786 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.13% or 18,553 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc owns 32,166 shares. Moreover, Halsey Incorporated Ct has 1.26% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 18,739 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,989 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,797 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 492 shares. 12,385 are owned by Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 208,262 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 314,068 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). National Bank & Trust accumulated 6,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jennison Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 957,640 shares. 6,070 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. 1,176 are owned by Intersect Cap. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.15% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 7,978 shares. Amer Ins Tx holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 58,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset owns 3,683 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank And has invested 0.74% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,040 shares. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.27% or 7,154 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 6,721 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 2,998 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.19% or 25.21M shares.

