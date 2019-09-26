Swedbank Upped Stake in Rockwell Automat (ROK); As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $58.56 Million Its Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $818.14. About 228,838 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Swedbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automat (ROK) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 53,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.13 million, up from 991,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Rockwell Automat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 660,146 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 142,176 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,833 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 725 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com owns 23,200 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 590 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 11,946 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 1,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,046 were accumulated by Fiera Capital. Strs Ohio invested in 0.12% or 37,334 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv Corporation has 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 1,925 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,452 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 13,710 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 65.35 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Chipotle’s Comeback Is Gaining Momentum – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Why one brokerage firm likes Netflix. – Barron’s” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 77,842 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.35% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 17,789 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 300 shares. Sterling Capital Lc invested in 20,740 shares. 1,100 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 69 shares. 161 were reported by Griffin Asset. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 59,099 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,701 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 170 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 570,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $157.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 42,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).