Swedbank Upped Prologis (PLD) Stake; LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (LVMHF) Shorts Lowered By 0.38%

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) had a decrease of 0.38% in short interest. LVMHF’s SI was 105,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.38% from 105,700 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 150 days are for LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF)’s short sellers to cover LVMHF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.69% or $14.57 during the last trading session, reaching $409.57. About 323 shares traded. LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swedbank increased Prologis (PLD) stake by 30.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 524,445 shares as Prologis (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Swedbank holds 2.25 million shares with $162.00M value, up from 1.73 million last quarter. Prologis now has $52.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 1.47M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -1.96% below currents $83.3 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of PLD in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Swedbank decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 45,215 shares to 2.95 million valued at $183.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM) stake by 124,749 shares and now owns 1.22M shares. Simon Property G (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Com holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,302 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 12,276 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 224,595 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kistler has 2,357 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 27,559 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 1.12 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.02 million shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,129 shares. Miles Cap has invested 1.37% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com holds 145,412 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.