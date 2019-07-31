Swedbank Upped Its Rockwell Automat (ROK) Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $846,612

Swedbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automat (ROK) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 9,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,235 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.92M, up from 982,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Rockwell Automat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.57. About 484,172 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 7,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,532 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 61,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 11.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

