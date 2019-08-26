Swedbank Upped Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Market Value Declined; Redwood Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 93,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 892,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01M, up from 798,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.27. About 13,488 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 63,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, down from 65,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $233.11. About 146,913 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.63% or 22,326 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,297 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated accumulated 20,000 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt invested 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California-based Mirador Partners Lp has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Limited Company invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Colony Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 115,185 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,665 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 663,033 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.84% or 9,625 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 2,650 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 360,781 shares stake.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29,666 shares to 190,255 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 59,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hendershot Invests stated it has 0.61% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 428,550 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dubuque Retail Bank And owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 100 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 1.72% or 125,290 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 22 shares. Comerica Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 11,368 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A reported 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.3% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Captrust Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 961 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 643,761 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4,035 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).