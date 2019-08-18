Swedbank Upped Eog Resources In (EOG) Holding by $39.61 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $508,886 as Share Price Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 36,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 675,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 712,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 338,514 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Swedbank increased its stake in Eog Resources In (EOG) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 416,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.88 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Eog Resources In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,808 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $309.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 77,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co owns 125 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Wafra holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,017 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 158,403 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Lc has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 24,501 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,390 shares. West Oak Ltd Com reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 45,920 are owned by Btr Mgmt Inc. Qs has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 66,206 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management LP holds 0.33% or 72,601 shares. Monetta Financial Services Incorporated reported 15,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) by 700,100 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $59.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 177,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,974 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put).