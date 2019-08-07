Swedbank Trimmed Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Price Declined; Adelante Capital Management Cut Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding by $7.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 156,799 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties

Swedbank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 39,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 823,039 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.82M, down from 862,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $177.85. About 927,282 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Security Is At An All-Time High; Consider This REIT – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “COPT (NYSE: OFC) wants to build taller in Chantilly, but it won’t say for which high-security tenant – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: April 27, 2017.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares to 224,925 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. V3 Capital Lp stated it has 4.2% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.31% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 304,805 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 191,226 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 47,217 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 238,805 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 27,696 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 80,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 735,154 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.09% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Green Street Lc, California-based fund reported 101,400 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Capital LP has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Psagot House owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 670 shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 26,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,265 were reported by Penobscot Management Com. Moreover, Allen Inv Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,589 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 38,395 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,820 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 1.09M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2,928 were accumulated by Smith Moore And. Pnc Financial Gp invested in 0.23% or 1.22 million shares. Field Main Commercial Bank holds 100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 38,156 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.45 million for 16.11 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Inte (NYSE:RHI) by 155,269 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $101.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG) by 416,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ).