Swedbank Trimmed By $113.00 Million Its Applied Material (AMAT) Position; SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (SSDOF) Shorts Raised By 1.51%

Swedbank decreased Applied Material (AMAT) stake by 88.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 2.90 million shares as Applied Material (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Swedbank holds 381,316 shares with $15.12 million value, down from 3.28M last quarter. Applied Material now has $43.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSDOF) had an increase of 1.51% in short interest. SSDOF’s SI was 1.34M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.51% from 1.32M shares previously. It closed at $75.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shiseido Company, Limited produces and sells cosmetics, cosmetics accessories, and toiletries in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.12 billion. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and beauty salon products. It has a 32.07 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates beauty salons, as well as restaurants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 101 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 101,660 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 0.1% or 83,868 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 785 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paradigm Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 19,892 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 516,553 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 241,302 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. First Advsr Lp invested in 2.72M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.76M shares. 19,165 were accumulated by Scotia. Stifel Corp holds 414,717 shares.

Swedbank increased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 14,360 shares to 228,879 valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 49,647 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.