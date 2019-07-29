Swedbank Stake In Occidental Petro (OXY) Was Raised; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Meyer Handelman Co Has Lifted by $424,200 Its Stake

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 1.96 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Swedbank increased its stake in Occidental Petro (OXY) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 199,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.26M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Occidental Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 2.12M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regis Management accumulated 0% or 42,904 shares. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 486,082 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 1.12M shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Lc has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 184,066 shares in its portfolio. 11,085 were accumulated by Srb. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 39,600 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisory Services Network Limited Company invested in 10,031 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Lc invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 5,857 shares. has 0.44% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gateway Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 589,826 shares. 1St Source Bancshares reported 8,056 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 230,493 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $229.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,230 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6.88 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 399,372 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 178,382 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 132,741 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.26M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lau Assoc Lc invested in 0.14% or 6,069 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 14,762 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 983,434 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 570,617 were accumulated by Rnc Mgmt Ltd Co.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,579 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).