Swedbank Stake In Ibm (IBM) Was Increased; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose, Holder Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.93. About 611,399 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION

Swedbank increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 150,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214.39M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $144.06. About 1.65 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 30.10M shares, valued at $34.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 215,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 952,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15 million for 13.44 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vantiv by 54,643 shares to 833,580 shares, valued at $102.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) by 18,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,355 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).