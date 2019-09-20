Swedbank Stake in Cognizant Techno (CTSH) Has Increased by $46.67 Million; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Declined While Mcclain Value Management Has Cut by $1.72 Million Its Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in Cognizant Techno (CTSH) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 740,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.62 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Cognizant Techno for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 1.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 322,574 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44,939 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $265.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 570,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. On Tuesday, August 13 WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 5,000 shares. 2,900 shares were bought by Harris Timothy J, worth $51,620. Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares.