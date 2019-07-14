Swedbank Raised Position in H&R Block (HRB); Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 18,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.38 million, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 2.03 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 122.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 100,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,925 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 81,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fossil Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 299,626 shares to 180,544 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 1.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 346,078 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cetera Ltd owns 10,625 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora invested in 36,441 shares. Cordasco Networks invested in 800 shares. Field Main Bancorp owns 675 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd accumulated 1,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 36 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 344,170 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,891 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Montgomery Mngmt holds 0.18% or 7,900 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 59,700 shares. Panagora Asset reported 35,169 shares. Cambridge stated it has 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ameritas Prtnrs has 9,164 shares.

