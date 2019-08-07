Swedbank Raised Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Price Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted by $49.07 Million Its Holding

Swedbank increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 756,465 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18M, up from 753,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $160.5. About 3.49M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.00 million, up from 6,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 13.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp holds 2.35% or 44,629 shares. Bluecrest Capital accumulated 114,538 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt reported 6,221 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management Incorporated stated it has 724,522 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,014 shares. 57,304 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Lc. Headinvest Ltd Com has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nexus Invest Incorporated stated it has 3.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 1.79 million shares. 76,925 are owned by Homrich Berg. Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 243,860 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 1.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mairs And Pwr reported 37,184 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 856,890 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 500 shares to 6,451 shares, valued at $346.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,353 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Small Cap Divi (DFE).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of 3M Company – MMM – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PYX, EROS and BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22 million. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock.