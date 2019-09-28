Swedbank Raised Its Merck & Co Inc/N (MRK) Position; Schweitzer-mauduit International (SWM) Shorts Raised By 3.73%

Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc (NYSE:SWM) had an increase of 3.73% in short interest. SWM’s SI was 770,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.73% from 743,000 shares previously. With 236,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc (NYSE:SWM)’s short sellers to cover SWM’s short positions. The SI to Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc’s float is 2.54%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 77,238 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Swedbank increased Merck & Co Inc/N (MRK) stake by 8.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 331,601 shares as Merck & Co Inc/N (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Swedbank holds 4.34M shares with $363.78 million value, up from 4.01 million last quarter. Merck & Co Inc/N now has $212.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 19,046 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Company reported 26,258 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 0.35% or 41,747 shares. Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.47% or 1.01M shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 37,143 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 1.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 465,268 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 1.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 11,772 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd accumulated 29,430 shares. Graham Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 4,501 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 152,227 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 56,770 shares.

Swedbank decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 798,181 shares to 1.62M valued at $266.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 312,034 shares and now owns 2.59M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 12.47% above currents $82.91 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 26.58 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company has 64,902 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 247,471 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 24,734 shares stake. 109,651 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp. 59,419 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 13,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Aperio Group Lc holds 0% or 18,759 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 84,828 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 25,496 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc owns 23,157 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 88,378 shares. 612,336 are held by Wellington Management Grp Llp.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.