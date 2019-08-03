Swedbank Raised International Fl (IFF) Position by $8.76 Million; National Investment Services Has Cut Its Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Position by $508,515

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

Swedbank increased its stake in International Fl (IFF) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 68,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.60 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in International Fl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 788,266 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp P by 460,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $70.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 474,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro D (NASDAQ:AMD).

