Swedbank Raised By $39.61 Million Its Eog Resources In (EOG) Stake; Shorts at Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (SFUN) Lowered By 1.89%

Swedbank increased Eog Resources In (EOG) stake by 35.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 416,908 shares as Eog Resources In (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Swedbank holds 1.61M shares with $152.88 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Eog Resources In now has $42.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 2.20M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018

Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SFUN) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. SFUN’s SI was 9.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 9.99M shares previously. With 214,800 avg volume, 46 days are for Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SFUN)’s short sellers to cover SFUN’s short positions. The SI to Fang Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.81%. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 57,162 shares traded. Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) has declined 86.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.21% the S&P500.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. The company has market cap of $32.47 million. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot owns 3,732 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,022 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 48,308 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 615,223 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 250 were reported by Pinnacle Llc. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Covington Capital Management owns 87,042 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd owns 50,734 shares. North Star Asset holds 2,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 202,200 shares stake. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 234,903 shares.

Swedbank decreased Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stake by 360,000 shares to 3.27 million valued at $203.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stake by 700,000 shares and now owns 5.00 million shares. Berkshire Hathaw (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $113.75’s average target is 50.64% above currents $75.51 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27.