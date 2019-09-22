Swedbank Raised Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stake; Durect (DRRX) SI Increased By 19.94%

Swedbank increased Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) stake by 21.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 28,088 shares as Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Swedbank holds 156,323 shares with $36.56 million value, up from 128,235 last quarter. Biogen Idec Inc now has $44.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS

Among 2 analysts covering Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Durect has $500 highest and $2.1000 lowest target. $3.55’s average target is 65.89% above currents $2.14 stock price. Durect had 4 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $410.76 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Among 8 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Biogen Inc has $300 highest and $19800 lowest target. $253.13’s average target is 6.01% above currents $238.79 stock price. Biogen Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 28. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24.

