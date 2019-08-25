Swedbank Maintains Position in H&R Block (HRB); Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Increased Its Stake by $919,497

Swedbank increased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 18,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.38M, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 2.81 million shares traded or 3.08% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares to 199,995 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 6,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.09% or 6,865 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0% or 7,493 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.44 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 23,199 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 908,782 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd invested in 639,133 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,743 shares. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 33 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 8,843 shares stake. 1.33M are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag.

