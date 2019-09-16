Swedbank Lowered By $9.30 Million Its Visa (V) Position; Nomura Holdings Lowered By $674,424 Its Dover (DOV) Stake

Swedbank decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 53,756 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Swedbank holds 4.91M shares with $852.76 million value, down from 4.97M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 36.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 6,612 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 11,347 shares with $1.16M value, down from 17,959 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.50B valuation. It closed at $99.67 lastly. It is down 19.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

Swedbank increased Paypal Holdings stake by 119,738 shares to 2.71 million valued at $309.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) stake by 53,294 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc owns 236,604 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 51,380 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 290,631 shares. Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2.92% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated accumulated 2.04M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 91,536 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 1.25% or 927,044 shares. Horseman Management Limited accumulated 10,000 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.56% stake. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.12% or 5,070 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 50,205 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Ltd reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Weybosset And Management Lc has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foster & Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 1,443 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 8.35% above currents $177.27 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And Company invested in 0.01% or 1,939 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2.13 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested in 233,955 shares. Moors Cabot holds 2,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7 shares. Natl Pension Service accumulated 234,116 shares. Country Tru Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 36,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 368,780 were reported by Cincinnati Insur. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 7,500 shares. 684,506 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 112 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 3,031 shares. 929,776 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 16.29 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased International Game Technolog stake by 1.06M shares to 1.09M valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped T (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 120,200 shares and now owns 195,900 shares. Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dover Corp has $11400 highest and $96 lowest target. $105.60’s average target is 5.95% above currents $99.67 stock price. Dover Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $101 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9.

