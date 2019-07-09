Swedbank Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $48.50 Million; Boeing (BA) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Swedbank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 414,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.23 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, up from 9.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Us has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Golub Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 619 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,893 shares. Estabrook Cap Management invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 2,779 shares. Westover Advisors Lc holds 1.57% or 7,913 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associates holds 0.36% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. 1,367 are owned by Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,159 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 306 shares. First City Incorporated has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,705 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bokf Na holds 61,439 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares to 109,366 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser holds 6.87 million shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. 402,910 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Llc. Aviance Ptnrs Lc reported 0.66% stake. 56,401 were reported by Paloma Prns Company. D Scott Neal Inc holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,759 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 6,142 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.15% or 24,485 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt owns 92,789 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 971,023 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Filament Limited Liability Company owns 40,737 shares. Polaris Mngmt Lc reported 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.18M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 163,778 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust holds 3.41% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 700,000 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $174.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 474,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

