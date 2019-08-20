Swedbank Lifted Intel (INTC) Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shorts Lowered By 6.7%

Swedbank increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 24.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 709,551 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Swedbank holds 3.65M shares with $196.26 million value, up from 2.95 million last quarter. Intel Corp now has $212.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had a decrease of 6.7% in short interest. BDN’s SI was 2.39 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.7% from 2.56M shares previously. With 1.61 million avg volume, 2 days are for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s short sellers to cover BDN’s short positions. The SI to Brandywine Realty Trust’s float is 1.38%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 896,326 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,496 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 10,165 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 327,900 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 641,863 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 23,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Gru L P has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1,922 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,639 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 729,837 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 42,948 shares. Kennedy Capital accumulated 731,720 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Eii Mngmt reported 60,672 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 500 shares. Aqr Mgmt has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Telos has 0.23% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Among 3 analysts covering Brandywine Realty (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brandywine Realty has $18 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $17.17’s average target is 18.74% above currents $14.46 stock price. Brandywine Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.52 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Swedbank decreased Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 473,587 shares to 8.31M valued at $448.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marvell Technolo (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 2.92 million shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

