Swedbank Increases Stake in Colgate (CL); Segall Bryant & Hamill Lifted Position in Concho Resources (CXO) by $4.00 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 93,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.15M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 1.28 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 36,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 254,161 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.21M, up from 218,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 1.25M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8,078 shares to 502,708 shares, valued at $22.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 10,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,101 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity.

