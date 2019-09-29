Swedbank Increases Holding in Salesforce.Com I (CRM); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Holding by $416,024

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,730 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, down from 103,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Swedbank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com I (CRM) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 495,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259.71 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.91M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 207,614 are held by Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny. Selz Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 5.68% or 157,000 shares. 1St Source Bank holds 1.61% or 147,159 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc owns 52,891 shares. Foster & Motley has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 149,042 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 4.60M shares. Sei Investments reported 4.91 million shares. Old Dominion Management holds 22,305 shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Co owns 97,952 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 42,171 shares. Hitchwood LP has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Edge Limited Partnership accumulated 256,100 shares or 2.9% of the stock. 9.19 million are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.00 million shares to 522,632 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 110,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).