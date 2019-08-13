Swedbank Holds Holding in Walt Disney Co/T (DIS); Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $5.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (DIS) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 89,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.34 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 83,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 1.53 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 139,279 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $273.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 21.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares to 558,295 shares, valued at $63.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).