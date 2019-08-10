Swedbank Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Shares Rose; Diam Company LTD Has Cut Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position as Share Value Declined

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 544,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 390,317 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, down from 935,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

Swedbank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 414,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10.23 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, up from 9.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 10.63 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 93,329 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 77,622 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gideon Advsr invested in 0.13% or 13,448 shares. 37,814 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 19,738 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 94,472 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 451,752 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,657 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 2,846 shares. Kings Point reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,584 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc by 113,867 shares to 188,498 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.46 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 86,665 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $265.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).