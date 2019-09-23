Swedbank Has Upped Salesforce.Com I (CRM) Position by $74.81 Million; Valuation Declined; Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $2.20 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com I (CRM) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 495,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259.71M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 70,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 592,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89 million, up from 521,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 503,512 shares to 952,461 shares, valued at $146.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 53,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 381 are held by Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mathes Incorporated owns 22,931 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.43% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Legacy Prtn Inc accumulated 0.73% or 10,888 shares. Highlander Mgmt has 2,600 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd accumulated 3,604 shares. Polar Cap Llp invested 0.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 334 shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 1,390 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 98,310 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8.21M shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,430 shares. 82,412 are owned by Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,098 shares to 347,443 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 144,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 400 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 179,672 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,859 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 78,714 shares. First National owns 10,151 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 125,148 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 213,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 19,706 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,957 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Lsv Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bessemer Grp accumulated 10,698 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).