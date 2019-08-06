Swedbank Has Upped F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; Hills Bank & Trust Company Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased by $966,576 as Share Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10M shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Swedbank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 93,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 892,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01M, up from 798,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 514,371 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 857,832 are owned by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.8% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,933 shares. Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has 30,405 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,997 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ellington Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Tru And Inv has 117,070 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 88,755 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. 29,265 are owned by Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc has invested 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.64% or 10,199 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability reported 52,164 shares. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 3.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks Announces Date for Q3 Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Ho (NYSE:BABA) by 29,495 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $284.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM) by 124,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).