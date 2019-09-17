Swedbank Has Upped By $90.75 Million Its Alexion Pharmace (ALXN) Holding; Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Position By $5.81 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) stake by 48.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 181,636 shares as Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 190,342 shares with $6.17 million value, down from 371,978 last quarter. Hms Hldgs Corp now has $3.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 360,235 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15

Swedbank increased Alexion Pharmace (ALXN) stake by 95.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 698,096 shares as Alexion Pharmace (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Swedbank holds 1.43M shares with $187.22M value, up from 731,301 last quarter. Alexion Pharmace now has $24.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 1.68M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $14600 lowest target. $160’s average target is 47.41% above currents $108.54 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Suggests It’s 41% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion (ALXN) In-licenses Amyloidosis Candidate In Japan – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Amgen Could Actually Acquire Alexion – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.5% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 310,394 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc invested in 0.01% or 6,820 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 2.46M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 18,300 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 102,366 shares. 57,336 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited. Grandfield Dodd Llc owns 4,460 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 150 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 149,385 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Swedbank decreased Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 3.19 million shares to 2.81M valued at $132.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cyberark Softwar (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 996,500 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMS Acquires VitreosHealth Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) Be Disappointed With Their 77% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDRX vs. HMSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold HMS Holdings At $39 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 11,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 96,684 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 12,200 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% or 27,646 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Zacks Mgmt invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 76 shares stake. 525,311 are held by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. 24,346 are owned by Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 35,359 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. 75 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Old National National Bank In has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 16,382 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 242,500 shares. Navellier And Associate reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $21.99M for 37.14 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 29.24% above currents $37.14 stock price. HMS Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HMSY in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 21.