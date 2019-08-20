Swedbank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) as Stock Price Rose; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised Position

Swedbank decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 60,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 6.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.91 million, down from 6.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 30.31 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 75,923 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 54,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 1.04 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 1.54 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown And Rech Company reported 26,500 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 56,923 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 221,187 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). First Trust Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Parkside Bank & owns 654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Ltd Partnership reported 1.04M shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 823 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 147,669 shares. Citigroup owns 86,674 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 160,754 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 344,367 shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Co has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,570 shares to 9,246 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 8,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.71 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (NYSE:DIS) by 89,010 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $189.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 49,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ).