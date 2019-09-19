Swedbank Has Trimmed Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $11.10 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Increased Position

Swedbank decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 160,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.30M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 8,035 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,159 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 40,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.97. About 358,454 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,680 shares to 7,051 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,050 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12.5% to $0.9; 3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.48M are held by Services Automobile Association. Baskin Ser holds 3.46% or 181,527 shares. Hendley And has 3.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 70,969 shares. Everence Inc holds 1.34% or 72,634 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested in 9.15M shares. Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 445,429 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 2.76 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Meeder Asset Incorporated has 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 133,744 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fundx Investment Grp Inc Ltd owns 4,817 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 394,773 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And holds 6.14M shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj stated it has 6,044 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Snow Mngmt LP holds 3.84% or 523,092 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 50,616 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 17 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Vanguard Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 3,370 shares. 13,954 were reported by Commerce State Bank. Cibc Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 25,443 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,788 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,977 shares stake. Glenmede Na accumulated 920,661 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Trillium Asset Lc invested in 0.2% or 60,000 shares. Jnba Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 14,475 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “We Did The Math QQEW Can Go To $74 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein to Participate in the ADA FDI World Dental Congress Presented by the American Dental Association and FDI World Dental Federation – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Builds More Than 27000 ‘Comfort Kits’ for People Fighting Cancer in the Second Annual ‘We Care Global Challenge’ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.