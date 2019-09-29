Swedbank Has Trimmed By $94.20 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake; Axa Equitable Holdings (EQH) Shorts Decreased By 4.11%

Swedbank decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 91.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 805,093 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Swedbank holds 76,339 shares with $9.00M value, down from 881,432 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $24.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 2.50 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68

Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) had a decrease of 4.11% in short interest. EQH’s SI was 15.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.11% from 16.26 million shares previously. With 3.65M avg volume, 4 days are for Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s short sellers to cover EQH’s short positions. The SI to Axa Equitable Holdings Inc’s float is 5.36%. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 2.03 million shares traded. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has risen 2.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical EQH News: 23/05/2018 – Uber, AXA to Offer Insurance to European Drivers; 29/05/2018 – BlaBlaCar and AXA launch car insurance product; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS SECURED FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF XL GROUP; 29/05/2018 – BLABLACAR AND AXA AXAF.PA ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ANNUAL CAR INSURANCE PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REITERATED, EXPECTS DEBT GEARING AT 32 PCT FY 2018 AND BELOW 28 PCT BY END-2020; 31/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 30/05/2018 – REG-AXA Property Trust: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 30/05/2018 – AXA Property Trust Ltd: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 24/05/2018 – AXA: Elaine Sarsynski Appointed to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – AXA CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 23 Months

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Among 4 analysts covering AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AXA Equitable Holdings has $2700 highest and $20 lowest target. $23’s average target is 1.55% above currents $22.65 stock price. AXA Equitable Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target in Monday, April 1 report.

