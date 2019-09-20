Swedbank Has Trimmed Activision Blizz (ATVI) Holding; Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 176,314 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 2.78 million shares with $364.38M value, down from 2.96M last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Swedbank decreased Activision Blizz (ATVI) stake by 53.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 3.19M shares as Activision Blizz (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Swedbank holds 2.81M shares with $132.74M value, down from 6.01M last quarter. Activision Blizz now has $42.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 4.19M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 147,073 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 27,781 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co invested in 0.02% or 3,900 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gam Holdings Ag reported 25,600 shares stake. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bridges Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8,700 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 23,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.16M shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc reported 5,305 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 850 shares. Coldstream Mngmt has 52,670 shares. 23,667 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 10.53% above currents $55.01 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 14. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Thursday, September 5. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $6500 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Swedbank increased American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 45,628 shares to 1.03 million valued at $126.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Salesforce.Com I (NYSE:CRM) stake by 495,428 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Beware the Rally in Activision Blizzard Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: Rebuilding Trust And Restoring Faith – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ERI, STZ, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 72.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.54% below currents $135.48 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 38,518 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsrs owns 0.97% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,235 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 13,941 shares. Petrus Company Lta invested in 1.29% or 55,538 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 5.90M shares. 83,155 are owned by First Savings Bank. Texas-based Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 47,058 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 2.06M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1,941 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.24% or 4.79M shares. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 29,234 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,778 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 697,987 shares to 2.19 million valued at $108.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 60,919 shares and now owns 404,171 shares. Brp Inc was raised too.

More recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Global Completes Sale of Asia Pacific Business Segment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.