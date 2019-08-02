Swedbank Has Raised Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $1.26 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) as Share Price Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 1.43 million shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED

Swedbank increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 22,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 9.29% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 10.63 million shares traded or 316.08% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 127,113 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 8,921 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 823,928 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 892 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 102 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 5,000 shares. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust invested in 64.53 million shares or 99.35% of the stock. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,978 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.16% or 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.85% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 52,017 shares. Howard Hughes Institute reported 0.67% stake. Chevy Chase Inc invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Reik Limited Company has 6,680 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp P by 460,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $70.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,465 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard. 2,500 shares valued at $27,467 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14. Another trade for 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 was made by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $45,658. Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581 worth of stock or 21,000 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 27,786 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 55,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Lc accumulated 13,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Street invested in 2.27M shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 30,687 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 891,662 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 615,249 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 40,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 26,299 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 20,510 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 175,829 shares.