Swedbank Has Raised F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering PolyOne (POL)

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3100 target in Friday, May 31 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Swedbank increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 772,015 shares traded or 12.83% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Urban Edge Properties (UE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Raises Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 408,582 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $163 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold”. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Sell”. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan.