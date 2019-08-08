Swedbank Has Raised F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $14.66 Million as Share Value Declined; Baxter Intl (BAX) Position Has Increased by Haverford Trust Company

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.26M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.60 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M

Swedbank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 93,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 892,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01M, up from 798,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 623,019 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA) by 15,559 shares to 216,519 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 77,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baxter (BAX) Reports FDA Approval of Myxredlin – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co owns 488,603 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 3,263 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 2.05M were reported by Charles Schwab Management Incorporated. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 49,258 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lipe Dalton has invested 2.96% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 45 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 65,838 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 271 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,551 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 70,747 shares. Jnba Advsr accumulated 0% or 261 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Capital Fund has 205,593 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 40,720 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 233,403 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk reported 134 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). World Asset Management Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,427 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,800 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 31,770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Inc accumulated 6,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 5,968 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Plc stated it has 9,651 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $155,794 activity. Shares for $25,013 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 150,162 shares to 618,396 shares, valued at $105.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,810 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALXN).